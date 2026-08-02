Harry Wilson's play of the day at Ripon

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3.54 Ripon

A horse who likes to go forward and is drawn high can be a potent combination at Ripon, which makes Dark Cloud Rising a standout candidate in the 6f handicap (3.54).

The four-year-old made an underwhelming start to this year's campaign, but the fitting of a visor helped him win comfortably over course and distance in June, when he was up on the pace throughout.

Danny Tudhope was able to ease down late on for a two-length success, which suggested he had plenty in hand, and that form has been boosted by the runner-up, who is rated 8lb higher having won next time before going down by just half a length in the Scurry Handicap at the Curragh last month.

Dark Cloud Rising shaped better than the result suggests when third at Pontefract last time when he was not helped by an unusually poor start and then had to wait for a clear run while Badri, who made all, got away.

That form also has a solid look to it. The winner, who was recording the middle leg of a hat-trick, followed up next time, while the fourth filled that same place in a handicap at Glorious Goodwood.

All of that, coupled with the fact he recorded his career-best Racing Post Rating on his only start over this course and distance, suggests he should be up to winning this.

Dark Cloud Rising 15:54 Ripon View Racecard Jky: Daniel Tudhope Tnr: David O'Meara

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