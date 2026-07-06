Harry Wilson's play of the day at Pontefract

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3.48 Pontefract

The 1m4f handicap (3.48) represents a big drop in class for Dubai Venture , who is better than he was able to show in a stronger race at Carlisle last month.

On the face of it he failed to build on his promising reappearance, but that contest was run on ground slower than he ideally wants and he was close up for long enough to think he remains in form.

Dubai Venture was progressive last year, winning over course and distance and landing a 1m4f handicap at Beverley before going down by a short head at Hamilton last July to one who has gone in two times since.

He returned with a fine effort in defeat over course and distance in May, looking as though the run was needed when overhauled late on, and should be able to capitalise on this drop into 0-55 company (last start was in a 0-75).

Dubai Venture 15:48 Pontefract View Racecard Jky: Joanna Mason Tnr: Tina Jackson

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