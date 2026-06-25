Harry Wilson's play of the day at Newcastle

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6.53 Newcastle

The best of the racing comes from the evening meeting at Newcastle, where the highlight is the Group 3 JenningsBet In Delves Hoppings Fillies' Stakes (6.53).

Diamond Rain won the race 12 months ago before going on to place in Grade 1 company in Canada and at the Breeders' Cup. She sets the standard, but she was below par on her reappearance and her peak Racing Post Rating in Britain of 111 doesn't entitle her to be as short as she is.

The market doesn't always tend to factor in all-weather form when it comes to the best races on synthetics and that looks to be the case here as there is no way Sky Safari should be six times the price of the favourite.

Sky Safari has raced seven times on the all-weather, with six wins and a head defeat. Her last effort in this sphere saw her land the Winter Derby at Lingfield, an effort that can be marked up as she was held up off a steady pace.

She does have to carry a penalty for that victory, but she's unexposed over a mile and a quarter and is certainly at her best on the all-weather, which can't be said of her main market rivals.

Sky Safari 18:53 Newcastle (A.W) View Racecard Jky: Daniel Muscutt Tnr: James Fanshawe

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