Harry Wilson's play of the day at Musselburgh

Click here to add us to your Google preferred sources or find out more here

4.00 Musselburgh

Runners dropping in class after a good effort in a better race is an angle I always look out for, which makes Son interesting in the 7f handicap (4.00) at Musselburgh.

The five-year-old has only been with Tim Easterby since April and has run some good races in defeat, recording Racing Post Ratings better or equal to the highest he achieved for Richard Hannon last year in three of his five starts this campaign.

He bounced back from two lesser efforts in good races at Newmarket and Epsom when third in a 7f handicap at York this month, faring by far the best of those who raced closest to a good pace behind a winner who looks destined for more than handicaps.

The runner-up, who was a neck in front of the selection, was narrowly beaten back at York on Saturday to give the form some added substance.

Son's last three starts have all come in 0-95 company or better, but he was beaten just a neck at Thirsk on his reappearance in a 0-85 handicap, and this race is weaker still (0-80). He should be hard to beat off the same mark as last time.

Son 16:00 Musselburgh View Racecard Jky: David Allan Tnr: Tim Easterby

Racing Post+ subscribers have access to all of Harry Wilson's tips. Sign up here and read below:

'He should be hard to beat off the same mark' - Harry Wilson returns with four Tuesday tips from across the cards



Musselburgh Placepot tips: Harry Wilson with his selections for the £50,000 guaranteed pool

Free horseracing tips for Tuesday, June 30 at Ffos Las, Musselburgh, Roscommon and Salisbury

'He can put them to the sword' - Denis Harney with three tips across the cards on Tuesday

Available exclusively to subscribers to Racing Post+ Ultimate , The Edge is a daily product designed to speed up the form study process without replacing your judgement. It distills Racing Post’s unrivalled data, insight and expertise into a single, focused briefing – so you can get to the decisions that matter, faster. New customers can sign up to Racing Post+ Ultimate here, while existing subscribers will need to opt-in to receive The Edge here .