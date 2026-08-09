Harry Wilson's play of the day at Kempton

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5.00 Kempton

The best bet anywhere on Monday comes on the all-weather card at Kempton, where Northumberland Vase winner Believitanducan takes a big drop in class for the 2m handicap.

He had no trouble defying a penalty on his return to the all-weather at Newcastle last time, having comfortably won turf handicaps at Ascot and Chester, and can have that effort marked up further, given he was up with a good early pace and recorded a quicker time than Plate winner Align The Stars.

A 5lb rise to a mark of 87 is unlikely to be beyond Believitanducan, given he recorded a career-best RPR of 94 last time, and he has useful claimer Luke Catton in the saddle easing 3lb of that anyway. This looks a great opportunity for him to land a four-timer.

Believitanducan 17:00 Kempton (A.W) View Racecard Jky: Luke Catton (3lb) Tnr: Alan King

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