Harry Wilson's play of the day at Hamilton

Click here to add us to your Google preferred sources or find out more here

7.30 Hamilton

The best bet for win purposes at Hamilton is Second Fiddle , who looks to have been found a fine opportunity to get back to winning ways in the 1m½f handicap (7.30).

The seven-year-old has run well in small-field affairs over course and distance on her last two starts, looking unlucky not to get the better of a subsequent winner last month (was badly hampered before staying on strongly to go down by a neck), before not being suited by a sit-and-sprint contest on fast ground six days later.

While most of her rivals arrive with something to prove, Second Fiddle is running off her last winning mark, will appreciate any ease in the ground and should get a better pace to aim at in this bigger field. She has a lot going for her.

Second Fiddle 19:30 Hamilton View Racecard Jky: Andrew Mullen Tnr: Iain Jardine

Racing Post+ subscribers have access to all of Harry Wilson's tips. Sign up here and read below:

Harry Wilson returns with four Tuesday tips - including one who 'has the potential to be underestimated in the betting'

Looking for free bets? Racing Post have got the best offers, all in one place. Visit racingpost.com/freebets to find out more