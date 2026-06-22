Racing Post logo
Search iconStar iconFree Bets
Menu icon
Horse icon
next race
18:15 WindsorHorse icon
FREE BETS
Check out all our Offers on our Free Bets pages
Offer
Digital Newspaper
Horse Tracker
My Bookmakers
Profile icon
Log in
Profile icon
Racing Post logo
Star iconFree Bets
Horse iconnext race off
Menu icon
Horse icon
next race
18:15 WindsorHorse icon
FREE BETS
Check out all our Offers on our Free Bets pages
Offer
  • MoreChevron down
TippingPlay of the day

Harry Wilson's play of the day at Ffos Las

author image
Betting expert
Google

Click here to add us to your Google preferred sources or find out more here

Yokkell

5.10 Ffos Las

My Racing Post tracker will be getting a good workout on Tuesday, as there are four runners across the tracks who I have noted for particularly eye-catching efforts in recent starts.

The first is Yokkell, who caught not only my eye but that of the stewards when finishing third in a 1m2f handicap at Leicester in April.

She could be seen travelling strongly at the back of the field before making up ground easily with a couple of furlongs to go but she couldn't quite reach the leaders who were prominent throughout, with the winner making all.

When she was surprisingly dropped back to a mile at Leicester last time, she was again doing all her best work at the finish. She very much looks a winner in waiting now stepping back up in distance for the 1m2f handicap (5.10) at Ffos Las off an unchanged mark. 

Silk
Yokkell17:10 Ffos Las
View Racecard
Jky: Joe Leavy Tnr: Adrian Wintle

Racing Post+ subscribers have access to all of Harry Wilson's tips. Sign up here and read below:

'She very much looks like a winner in waiting' - Harry Wilson returns with four Tuesday tips from across the tracks   

Newbury Placepot tips: Harry Wilson with his selections for the £50,000 guaranteed pool   

Free horseracing tips for Tuesday, June 23 at Ffos Las, Beverley, Newton Abbot and Newbury  

Available exclusively to subscribers to Racing Post+ Ultimate, The Edge is a daily product designed to speed up the form study process without replacing your judgement. It distills Racing Post’s unrivalled data, insight and expertise into a single, focused briefing – so you can get to the decisions that matter, faster. New customers can sign up to Racing Post+ Ultimate here, while existing subscribers will need to opt-in to receive The Edge here.

Published on inPlay of the day

Last updated

iconCopy
Google

Click here to add us to your Google preferred sources or find out more here

more inPlay of the day
more inBetting offers
more inPlay of the day
more inBetting offers