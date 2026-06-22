Harry Wilson's play of the day at Ffos Las

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5.10 Ffos Las

My Racing Post tracker will be getting a good workout on Tuesday, as there are four runners across the tracks who I have noted for particularly eye-catching efforts in recent starts.

The first is Yokkell , who caught not only my eye but that of the stewards when finishing third in a 1m2f handicap at Leicester in April.

She could be seen travelling strongly at the back of the field before making up ground easily with a couple of furlongs to go but she couldn't quite reach the leaders who were prominent throughout, with the winner making all.

When she was surprisingly dropped back to a mile at Leicester last time, she was again doing all her best work at the finish. She very much looks a winner in waiting now stepping back up in distance for the 1m2f handicap (5.10) at Ffos Las off an unchanged mark.

Yokkell 17:10 Ffos Las View Racecard Jky: Joe Leavy Tnr: Adrian Wintle

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