Harry Wilson's play of the day at Catterick

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5.00 Catterick

Catterick is one of two Flat turf cards in Britain on Monday and Pull The Rug makes plenty of appeal for Ed Bethell in the 6f handicap.

The three-year-old wasn't disgraced in a couple of 5f maidens/novices behind decent horses in Chairmanfourtimes (rated 92) and Catching The Moon (rated 98) before showing improved form in handicaps, notably winning a 6f nursery at Leicester in September when stepped up in trip.

Pull The Rug wasn't beaten far despite being too keen back on the all-weather when fifth in a better 6f handicap than this at Newcastle in October – winner Ten Carat Harry (now 24lb higher) has shown the strength of that form – and could have more to offer on turf now returning from a break.

The North Yorkshire venue has been a happy hunting ground for Bethell, who has won with eight of his 32 runners at Catterick, with a further ten finishing second, and Pull The Rug is his sole runner on the day.

Pull The Rug 17:00 Catterick View Racecard Jky: Callum Rodriguez Tnr: Edward Bethell

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Harry Wilson banged in 33-1 and 20-1 winners on Saturday - now he eyes up one who 'can surely prove well handicapped' at Windsor

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