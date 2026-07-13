Harry Wilson's play of the day at Beverley

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4.23 Beverley

This tends to be a particularly strong time of year for Tina Jackson, and there are a couple of reasons to think we'll see the best of Without Flaw in the 5f handicap (4.23) at Beverley.

The first is the return to Beverley. Without Flaw won back-to-back races over this course and distance this time last year, the second of which was achieved off a mark 4lb higher mark than she is here.

The second is the drop into Class 6 company. Without Flaw has only placed in four of her 19 races in Class 5 company or higher, but has achieved all three of her wins and placed on a further five occasions from 15 starts in Class 6 company.

Without Flaw is drawn a bit wide, but she's got enough early pace to suggest she'll be able to adopt a prominent position, and the return of Joanna Mason, who rode a winner for the same connections last week, is a positive.

Without Flaw 16:23 Beverley View Racecard Jky: Joanna Mason Tnr: Tina Jackson

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