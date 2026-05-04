Harry Wilson's play of the day at Ayr

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3.30 Ayr

The best opportunities on Tuesday come from the first Flat meeting of the year at Ayr, where the ground is likely to be quicker than is often the case.

Fast conditions will be no issue for course specialist Glasses Up , who has achieved ten of his 11 wins at Ayr on ground described as good to firm (five) or good (five).

All of the 11-year-old's wins have been between April and August, including a fine spell this time last year that saw him register a hat-trick of course victories in the space of three weeks. A predictable but easily forgivable below-par end to the season has seen him drop 9lb below his last winning mark.

Glasses Up looked in need of the run on his first start in 186 days in a 1m4f handicap at Musselburgh and should be able to put his race-fitness to good use in the 1m1f handicap (3.30), in which eight of his 11 rivals are returning from breaks of at least 116 days.

Glasses Up 15:30 Ayr View Racecard Jky: Clifford Lee Tnr: R Mike Smith

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'She's gone well fresh before and is well treated' - Harry Wilson with his fancies for Tuesday's Flat action

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