Graeme Rodway's play of the day at York

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4.40 York

The ground at York can sometimes ride slower than advertised and there is plenty of rain forecast to hit the Knavesmire on Wednesday. If it arrives there is a chance that it will be softer than the official description and that is something worth bearing in mind for betting.

One horse who will definitely be suited by any easing in the conditions is The Resdev Scholar, who won twice on heavy ground at Doncaster last season and looks capable of taking another step forward in the 7f handicap (4.40) for the Mick and David Easterby yard.

The Resdev Scholar has yet to add to those wins this season, but he has registered Racing Post Ratings reading 77, 77 and 81 in his three starts since reappearing in March and he caught the eye when third on good to soft ground at Beverley last time after finding trouble.

He was beaten a length and a quarter by the winner Lyrical Song, but would have finished a lot closer if his path wasn't blocked by a wall of horses entering the last two furlongs. He had to be switched to the wide outside to get a run and finished strongly when into the clear.

There is more to come from The Resdev Scholar and he looks well treated off the same mark.

The Resdev Scholar 16:40 York View Racecard Jky: Mark Winn Tnr: Michael & David Easterby

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Graeme Rodway tackles the opening day on the Knavesmire and his headline selection 'finished strongly when into the clear' last time

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