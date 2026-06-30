Graeme Rodway's play of the day at Worcester

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3.25 Worcester

Purple Owl looks like a good bet in the 2m maiden hurdle (3.25). He was beaten only a length and a half into second in a similar event over course and distance last month and should go one better now.

Purple Owl has form over further than this 2m trip, so it was a surprise that more use wasn’t made of him last time. He was held up by Jack Tudor and had to work so hard to reach the longtime leader Kernie d’Airy that he had nothing left for the battle and couldn’t get by her.

Nevertheless, Purple Owl did comfortably best of those who were held up and finished nine and a half lengths clear of the remainder of the field. Time might also tell that he had a tough task attempting to concede a 7lb mares’ allowance to the winner, so it was a superb effort.

Purple Owl definitely wants a stiff test at this trip, so it wouldn’t surprise me if Tudor has him closer to the pace this time, and that might just do the trick for the winning 3m pointer.

Purple Owl 15:25 Worcester View Racecard Jky: Jack Tudor Tnr: David Pipe

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