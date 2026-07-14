Graeme Rodway's play of the day at Uttoxeter

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Hello Cello 16:48 Uttoxeter View Racecard Jky: Ciaran O'Shea (7lb) Tnr: Harry Fry

4.48 Uttoxeter

Over to Uttoxeter where the summer jumps season continues to be in full swing and the best bet on the card is Hello Cello, who is up in trip in the 2m7½f mares’ handicap hurdle (4.48 ).

Her dam is a sister to the 3m1f winner Invicta Lake and Hello Cello looked like she would stay further when battling back after being headed to secure her sole victory at Fontwell in October. That was over 2m3f and she was no stronger than at the finish under Ciaran O’Shea.

Her form has been a bit of a mixed bag since and she fell before her stamina was tested when attempting 2m7f for the first time at Taunton in December, but her last two runs were promising.

She returned from a short break to finish third over 2m5f at Warwick in May, when she had two subsequent winners in behind, and she put in another solid effort at this course last time.

Hello Cello finished fourth of seven, but she raced prominently up with a strong pace whereas the winner and third were both patiently ridden. The two early leaders were last and second-last, and my selection did well to hang on after chasing them.

This is a drop in class for Hello Cello and she might be too good for these rivals, especially with regular rider O’Shea back on board and claiming 7lb off her back.

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