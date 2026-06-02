Graeme Rodway's play of the day at the Curragh

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4.40 Curragh

This lightly raced three-year-old showed little in three runs last season, but his form has gone to another level since switching to handicaps this year. He was successful on his reappearance under Chris Hayes at Dundalk in April and dead-heated off 7lb higher at Chepstow last time.

Those two wins came over 5f, but Boston Max did all of his best work late each time and it was only inside the final half-furlong that he got back to force the dead-heat at Chepstow.

He is just 1lb higher here and everything points to him being well suited by stepping up a furlong and a half in trip at a wide-open track like the Curragh, which suits strong finishers.

Hayes is back in the saddle to take over from Billy Loughnane, who rode at Chepstow, and stall 20 is unlikely to be a negative. He should be well placed to challenge on the stands’ side.

Boston Max 16:40 Curragh View Racecard Jky: Chris Hayes Tnr: Gordon Elliott

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