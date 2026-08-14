Graeme Rodway's play of the day at Ripon

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3.25 Ripon

he big betting race of the day is the William Hill/MND Association Great St Wilfrid Handicap (3.25) at Ripon and Dark Cloud Rising has too much in his favour to ignore.

He loves Ripon, which can be a bit of a specialist track, and has recorded his two highest RPRs at the course. Those efforts make up two of his last three outings, so he is in the form of his life, and connections probably can’t believe their luck having been drawn in 15 of 15.

That isn’t a guarantee that he is in the right spot, but it is often an advantage to be on the stands’ side rail in sprints at Ripon and seven of the last ten winners were drawn in double figures. Five of them came from stalls 19 (twice), 17, 16 and 15, so the higher, the better.

Dark Cloud Rising finished a good second to the reopposing Lord Roxby over course and distance last time and can reverse that length-and-three-quarter margin on 5lb better terms.

Dark Cloud Rising 15:25 Ripon View Racecard Jky: Daniel Tudhope Tnr: David O'Meara

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