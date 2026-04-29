Graeme Rodway's play of the day at Punchestown

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4.15 Punchestown

In the Listed Conway Piling Handicap Hurdle (4.15), Billy Lee Swagger is likely to be a massive price. He has no recent form, but loves Punchestown and has to be backed because of that.

His four runs at this track have yielded form figures reading 1424 and he has beaten 79 of the 86 rivals he has faced here. That alone means he simply shouldn’t be his current odds, and there was a bit of money for him on course before his run at Downpatrick last time. That suggests that maybe the fire still burns and, while he was pulled up, that was over fences and he returns to hurdles with blinkers on for the first time. He could spring a surprise.

Billy Lee Swagger 16:15 Punchestown View Racecard Jky: Shane O'Callaghan (5lb) Tnr: P J Rothwell

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Graeme Rodway recommends a Punchestown selection at a massive price who could 'spring a surprise'

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