Graeme Rodway's play of the day at Punchestown

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2.30 Punchestown

The Adare Manor Opportunity Series Final Handicap Hurdle went to Thanksforthehelp last season and he has been trained with a repeat in mind, so must go well off only 3lb higher.

He has been beaten at least 15 lengths on all five starts since his victory here 12 months ago, but had hardly been in scintillating form coming into that race and connections have switched up his headgear again from cheekpieces to blinkers. There is a chance that might do the trick.

Thanksforthehelp also finished third in this race four years ago, which is just another indication that it will have been the target, and his record at Punchestown is clearly strong.

Thanksforthehelp 14:30 Punchestown View Racecard Jky: Rian Corcoran (4lb) Tnr: David Pipe

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