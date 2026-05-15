Graeme Rodway's play of the day at Newmarket

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1.42 Newmarket

hile I don’t back favourites often, Twisting Physics is well worth supporting at a short price in the opening mile handicap (1.42) under in-form Jamie Spencer.

The five-year-old won two of his four starts in the last two seasons and was a huge eyecatcher when sixth at Newbury on his reappearance last month. Spencer had his mount anchored behind a wall of horses at a crucial stage and Twisting Physics powered down the outside once in the clear.

It’s no exaggeration to say he probably would have won had he been delivered earlier and I don’t expect Spencer to make the same mistake again, especially back down at a mile.

Twisting Physics made the running on both starts last year, including when making all over 7f at Newbury in June, and will almost certainly be difficult to catch if those tactics are employed again over two furlongs shorter than last time. Spencer is great on a front-runner.

Twisting Physics 13:42 Newmarket View Racecard Jky: Jamie Spencer Tnr: Oliver Cole

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