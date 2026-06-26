Graeme Rodway's play of the day at Newcastle

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3.15 Newcastle

The Jenningsbet Northumberland Plate Handicap (3.15) is the biggest race in the calendar at Newcastle, and it’s unique in being one of the most valuable staying races in Britain but also run on the all-weather. It therefore shouldn’t be a surprise that runners who like sand do well.

The obvious explanation is that they are proven on the surface, but it’s probably also the case that trainers target the race because they know it’s their chance to land a massive pot with an all-weather lover, and Sir Mark Prescott might have been thinking that way with Synergism .

The four-year-old has recorded form figures reading 11123 in all-weather handicaps, and his highest Racing Post Rating on the sand was achieved over course and distance last season, when he finished just half a length second to Sax Appeal in a Racing League race in August.

He produced another career best when landing a 1m6f handicap on turf at Lingfield on his reappearance last month, and he did that in spite of probably finding the trip too short. It was also a tactical contest with a fast finish, which wouldn’t have suited a horse who stays further.

The extra two and a half furlongs at this stiffer course on the all-weather will be ideal for Synergism and, while he is 5lb higher than when recording that last win, he is improving.

Synergism 15:15 Newcastle (A.W) View Racecard Jky: Luke Morris Tnr: Sir Mark Prescott Bt

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