Graeme Rodway's play of the day at Limerick

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6.58 Limerick

It is not often that I bet at Limerick and that is especially true in the middle of summer, but Friends Of Barry caught my eye when second on his handicap bow at Tramore in May and might be capable of going one better in division one of the 2m6½f handicap hurdle (6.58 ).

Friends Of Barry had been beaten at least 49 lengths on all four starts in maiden hurdles and went off 33-1 at Tramore, but did well to take the runner-up spot after lying up with a strong pace set by front-runner Soldier Saint. The selection did best of those who raced prominently.

He was beaten only three and a half lengths by the more patiently ridden 5-2 favourite Zolpharine and it was a huge improvement on Friends Of Barry’s previous form. Maybe the addition of cheekpieces was the key and he is due to be sporting the sheepskin again here.

Stepping up a furlong in distance also promises to suit and he is only 3lb higher in the weights. That puts him on a mark of 87 and he recorded a Topspeed figure of 85 last time, which strongly indicates that Friends Of Barry should be capable of competing from this rating.

Friends Of Barry 18:58 Limerick View Racecard Jky: Phillip Enright Tnr: John E & Thomas Kiely

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