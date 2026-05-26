Graeme Rodway's play of the day at Kempton

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6.30 Kempton

It is rare that you see a five-year-old make a winning debut on the Flat, but that’s what Khaleejy did at Newcastle this month and there was a lot to like about his success. It’s possible that he will be underestimated in division one of the 7f novice (6.30) at Kempton.

Khaleejy has to give weight to several rivals from higher-profile stables and is ridden by 7lb claimer Kyle McHugh, who wouldn’t be the most recognisable jockey in this line-up. However, the same was true on his debut and it didn’t stop him winning comfortably at 20-1.

I don’t expect he will be that big again, but he won’t be short either given everything I have already said, and he was well on top at Newcastle despite winning by just a neck. He went through the race like a dream and never looked in danger, with the margin eroded only late.

He cost €75,000 as a two-year-old and has a smart pedigree, albeit bred to excel over further as a son of Sea The Stars, but he certainly didn’t lack speed on his debut over this 7f trip, and it was that which won him the race in a slowly run contest that produced a fast last sectional.

Khaleejy could be even better off a stronger pace and the form of his Newcastle success, while largely untested, isn’t bad. The third, Viper, was a good second to the smart Naval Light at Pontefract next time and the selection is exciting given he should improve further.

Khaleejy 18:30 Kempton (A.W) View Racecard Jky: Kyle McHugh (7lb) Tnr: Ismail Mohammed

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