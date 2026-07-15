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Graeme Rodway's play of the day at Hamilton
English Oak
The pick of the action in Britain comes at Hamilton on Thursday and the 1m½f handicap (3.25) features some real old favourites. Rhoscolyn is among them, but the one who stands out is the 2024 Buckingham Palace Stakes winner English Oak, who is dropping in grade.
English Oak returned to form over the winter at Meydan when winning two competitive handicaps over 7f and a mile, and he wound up his time in Dubai by finishing sixth in a Group 3. He was beaten only four lengths by the winner that day behind higher-rated rivals.
The six-year-old was off for more than three months and returned from the break facing a tough task attempting to repeat his Buckingham Palace Stakes victory under a big weight at Royal Ascot. He finished eight lengths behind the winner, but beat 14 of 27 rivals.
He should improve with that return behind him and races off a 6lb lower mark when you take into consideration that his rider, Jack Nicholls, claims 5lb and is one of the best apprentices around. This is also a much weaker race and English Oak can outclass them off top weight.
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Graeme Rodway is hoping to follow up a 7-2 winner with one on Thursday who can 'outclass them off top weight'
'She can win if she leaves the drama behind her' - Denis Harney with three tips at Leopardstown on Thursday
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