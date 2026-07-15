Graeme Rodway's play of the day at Hamilton

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English Oak 15:25 Hamilton View Racecard Jky: Jack Nicholls (5lb) Tnr: Hamad Al Jehani

3.25 Hamilton

The pick of the action in Britain comes at Hamilton on Thursday and the 1m½f handicap (3.25) features some real old favourites. Rhoscolyn is among them, but the one who stands out is the 2024 Buckingham Palace Stakes winner English Oak , who is dropping in grade.

English Oak returned to form over the winter at Meydan when winning two competitive handicaps over 7f and a mile, and he wound up his time in Dubai by finishing sixth in a Group 3. He was beaten only four lengths by the winner that day behind higher-rated rivals.

The six-year-old was off for more than three months and returned from the break facing a tough task attempting to repeat his Buckingham Palace Stakes victory under a big weight at Royal Ascot. He finished eight lengths behind the winner, but beat 14 of 27 rivals.

He should improve with that return behind him and races off a 6lb lower mark when you take into consideration that his rider, Jack Nicholls, claims 5lb and is one of the best apprentices around. This is also a much weaker race and English Oak can outclass them off top weight.

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Graeme Rodway is hoping to follow up a 7-2 winner with one on Thursday who can 'outclass them off top weight'

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