Graeme Rodway's play of the day at Cork

Click here to add us to your Google preferred sources or find out more here

5.28 Cork

The 5f handicap at Cork (5.28) provides a good opportunity for the in-form Cashel Blue, who recorded a career-best Racing Post Rating when successful at Down Royal in May and produced a similar level of form to finish third at Navan last month following a short break.

The Space Blues filly was a bit of an eyecatcher on that last occasion. She ended up poorly positioned in the rear, but made strong late headway and took third inside the final furlong.

Cashel Blue is capable of better if she can hold a prominent position, like she did when winning at Down Royal, and might be sharper with that run behind her under Billy Lee.

Cashel Blue 17:28 Cork View Racecard Jky: W J Lee Tnr: K J Condon

Racing Post+ subscribers have access to all of Graeme Rodway's tips. Sign up here and read below:

'You won't see a more professional performance from a debutante all season' - promising juvenile one of four tips from Graeme Rodway

Available exclusively to subscribers to Racing Post+ Ultimate , The Edge is a daily product designed to speed up the form study process without replacing your judgement. It distills Racing Post’s unrivalled data, insight and expertise into a single, focused briefing – so you can get to the decisions that matter, faster. New customers can sign up to Racing Post+ Ultimate here, while existing subscribers will need to opt-in to receive The Edge here .