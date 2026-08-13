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TippingPlay of the day

Graeme Rodway's play of the day at Cork

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Deputy betting editor
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Cashel Blue

5.28 Cork

The 5f handicap at Cork (5.28) provides a good opportunity for the in-form Cashel Blue, who recorded a career-best Racing Post Rating when successful at Down Royal in May and produced a similar level of form to finish third at Navan last month following a short break.

The Space Blues filly was a bit of an eyecatcher on that last occasion. She ended up poorly positioned in the rear, but made strong late headway and took third inside the final furlong.

Cashel Blue is capable of better if she can hold a prominent position, like she did when winning at Down Royal, and might be sharper with that run behind her under Billy Lee.

Silk
Cashel Blue17:28 Cork
View Racecard
Jky: W J Lee Tnr: K J Condon

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'You won't see a more professional performance from a debutante all season' - promising juvenile one of four tips from Graeme Rodway  

Available exclusively to subscribers to Racing Post+ Ultimate, The Edge is a daily product designed to speed up the form study process without replacing your judgement. It distills Racing Post’s unrivalled data, insight and expertise into a single, focused briefing – so you can get to the decisions that matter, faster. New customers can sign up to Racing Post+ Ultimate here, while existing subscribers will need to opt-in to receive The Edge here.

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