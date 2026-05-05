Graeme Rodway's play of the day at Chester

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2.35 Chester

Ryan Moore rides Amelia Earhart in the Cheshire Oaks, but her stablemate Sugar Island has similar credentials and is four times the price.

Wayne Lordan partnered True Love to beat the Moore-ridden Precise in the 1,000 Guineas at Newmarket on Sunday, so the jockey bookings don’t always tell you everything, and Sugar Island ran the quickest Topspeed rating in this race when successful at the Curragh last year.

That was on heavy ground and it may be that is the key to her, but conditions won’t be quick at Chester and she will probably make the running like she did when winning at the Curragh. This course suits aggressive tactics and Sugar Island is a big, galloping filly who stays well.

Sugar Island 14:35 Chester View Racecard Jky: Wayne Lordan Tnr: A P O'Brien

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'He has loads of form around turning tracks' - Graeme Rodway has three fancies at Chester after a 9-4 winner in his last column

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