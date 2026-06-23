Graeme Rodway's play of the day at Carlisle

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3.30 Carlisle

The Lady Dacre Bell Handicap (3.30 ) is another tight race, but there is a lot more to come from Runswick , who appears to be improving and is capable of taking another step forward.

The Ed Dunlop-trained colt has recorded his highest Racing Post Ratings on his last four starts, and built on his reappearance third at Nottingham last month with a good second at Chester last time. He was beaten only a short head that day and probably should have won.

Runswick ruined his chance by hanging right-handed in the straight but still recorded a career-best RPR, and a 2lb rise in the weights doesn’t look overly harsh for such a near-miss.

Danny Tudhope, who takes the ride on the son of Ghaiyyath for the first time, has finished in the first three in 13 of his 29 rides for the Dunlop stable. That suggests connections mean business, and Runswick should be well suited by stepping back up to a mile at this stiff course.

Runswick 15:30 Carlisle View Racecard Jky: Daniel Tudhope Tnr: Ed Dunlop

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