Graeme Rodway's play of the day at Brighton

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5.00 Brighton

Secret Handsheikh was just a neck behind Beach Partee at Bath and it’s worth taking a chance on him proving that's a strong line of form by landing the 5½f handicap (5.00).

His chance will be enhanced if Beach Partee can win the opener, but Secret Handsheikh is worth backing anyway because he's probably better than the bare form of his Bath effort.

Beach Partee was held up off a strong pace at Bath, but Secret Handsheikh raced up with the speed throughout and was sent for home early by Joe Leavy. He did well to stay in it for as long as he did, given how much energy he expended early, and is probably capable of better.

He proved that at Chepstow on his previous start when he won a hot race that has thrown up two subsequent winners and another who was beaten just a nose into second. Secret Handsheikh still looks well handicapped on that form from just a 3lb higher mark.

He's a four-time course-and-distance winner, so returning to Brighton is definitely going to suit, and Cieren Fallon is booked for the first time. This looks like a golden opportunity.

Secret Handsheikh 17:00 Brighton View Racecard Jky: Cieren Fallon Tnr: John Gallagher

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Graeme Rodway has three Wednesday tips - and reckons this pick at Brighton has been found a 'golden opportunity'

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