Graeme Rodway's play of the day at Beverley

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4.15 Beverley

James Owen has saddled seven winners, two seconds and three thirds from just 20 runners at Beverley and it looks significant that he sends No Knee Never from Newmarket to contest the 1m2f handicap (4.15). Owen has also booked leading jockey Clifford Lee to take the ride.

That looks like a statement of intent, and No Knee Never shaped like he might soon be able to break his maiden on turf when third at Nottingham last month. That was over 1m½f and he lost two places inside the final furlong only to rally at the finish like he needed a bit further.

He was reportedly undone by the steady pace when well beaten over 1m1½f at Wolverhampton last time as 9-2 favourite. It is worth giving him another chance.

No Knee Never 16:15 Beverley View Racecard Jky: Clifford Lee Tnr: James Owen

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