Graeme Rodway's play of the day at Ascot

Click here to add us to your Google preferred sources or find out more here

3.45 Ascot

What a fantastic day we have in store with Ascot and Newmarket live on ITV, and the fourth day of the Punchestown festival a bonus on Racing TV. The best bets on Friday are in Britain and I’m a huge fan of La Botte in the Memberships At Ascot Paradise Stakes (3.45) at Ascot.

He was seriously unlucky not to land the Britannia Stakes over the same course and distance at the royal meeting last year as he rattled home and was only beaten by a neck after finding trouble in running, and he showed that he is still in form when fourth at Wolverhampton on his return.

La Botte ended up poorly positioned at the back that day, but flew home inside the final three furlongs and ran that section more than four and a half lengths faster than the winner. He finished only two lengths behind and would almost certainly have won had he been closer.

He went off 3-1 favourite for the Lincoln at Doncaster on the back of that run, but made his usual tardy start and could never get competitive. However, he is far better than that and can show it back at Ascot, with quicker ground also in his favour.

La Botte 15:45 Ascot View Racecard Jky: Jamie Spencer Tnr: Harry Eustace

Racing Post+ subscribers have access to all of Graeme Rodway's tips. Sign up here and read below:

Graeme Rodway with a big-priced selection who 'might be capable of taking the step up in grade in his stride'

Looking for free bets? Racing Post have got the best offers, all in one place. Visit racingpost.com/freebets to find out more.