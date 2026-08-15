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TippingPlay of the day

David Jennings' play of the day at the Curragh

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Deputy Ireland editor
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Great Mover

3.55 Curragh

The champion jockey has been booked by Willie McCreery for Great Mover in the 1m2f handicap (3.55) and she can go well at a juicy price. 

Forget her latest effort over 7f at Galway as that was too sharp. She put together a string of solid efforts over further beforehand and would be a big player on some of those runs, especially if the Curragh is hit with some showers. 

Silk
Great Mover15:55 Curragh
View Racecard
Jky: Dylan Browne McMonagle Tnr: W McCreery

Racing Post+ subscribers have access to all of David Jennings' tips. Sign up here and read below:

'He can make all from the inside draw' - David Jennings provides four Sunday wagers in Ireland   

Robbie Wilders fancies the British and Irish favourites to fall short in Sunday's Prix Jacques le Marois   

Available exclusively to subscribers to Racing Post+ Ultimate, The Edge is a daily product designed to speed up the form study process without replacing your judgement. It distills Racing Post’s unrivalled data, insight and expertise into a single, focused briefing – so you can get to the decisions that matter, faster. New customers can sign up to Racing Post+ Ultimate here, while existing subscribers will need to opt-in to receive The Edge here.

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