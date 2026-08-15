David Jennings' play of the day at the Curragh

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3.55 Curragh

The champion jockey has been booked by Willie McCreery for Great Mover in the 1m2f handicap (3.55 ) and she can go well at a juicy price.

Forget her latest effort over 7f at Galway as that was too sharp. She put together a string of solid efforts over further beforehand and would be a big player on some of those runs, especially if the Curragh is hit with some showers.

Great Mover 15:55 Curragh View Racecard Jky: Dylan Browne McMonagle Tnr: W McCreery

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