TippingPlay of the day

Paul Kealy's play of the day at Haydock

Paul KealySenior tipster

Snipe
3.15 Haydock

There are no guarantees that Dan Skelton's seven-year-old well relish conditions or get the trip on his first run in a marathon contest, but it does look as though all he does is stay, and he thoroughly unexposed after just five runs over fences, having finished in the first two on four of them.

Last time out he simply got going too late over 3m on good ground at Doncaster, where he was a good 15-lengths sixth four out and was still about ten lengths down in fifth at the last, but roared home for second, albeit helped when the rider of the third dropped his hands.

On his previous start he'd won going away by six and a half lengths over 3m1f on soft at Aintree (11-length third won easily next time), and he gives the impression he's an improver who is going to appreciate a really stamina-sapping contest. 

With just 10st 3lb on his back, and that reduced by a further 3lb thanks to Tristan Durrell's claim, he looks well worth a bet.

Silk
Snipe15:15 Haydock
View Racecard
Jky: Tristan Durrell (3lb)Tnr: Dan Skelton

Published on 16 February 2024inHorse racing tips

Last updated 18:00, 16 February 2024

