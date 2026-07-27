Paul Kealy's play of the day at Goodwood

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Witness Stand 15:00 Goodwood View Racecard Jky: Kieran Shoemark Tnr: Dr Richard Newland & Jamie Insole

3.00 Goodwood

Witness Stand 's only defeat in his last three runs at Goodwood came when he was beaten a length by Qirat in a handicap in which he was conceding 13lb to the winner.

He thrashed Lake Forest by the best part of three lengths in the Lennox Stakes race last year, when the runner-up looked ill at ease on the track for the first half-mile.

If Lake Forest is as uncomfortable again in the early stages, he won't beat either Qirat or Witness Stand, and I'll probably Dutch the pair, but the latter looks fine each-way value as long as all eight go to post.

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One with 'the perfect profile' who 'flew home' last time - Paul Kealy's best bets on day one of Glorious Goodwood



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