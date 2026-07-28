Paul Kealy's play of the day at Goodwood

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Pershaada 15:35 Goodwood View Racecard Jky: Sean Levey Tnr: Richard Hannon

3.35 Goodwood

Richard Hannon won the Molecomb Stakes (3.35 ) in 2021 and 2022 to add to the four his father won, and I think his Pershaada is well worthy of favouritism following her Queen Mary fourth at Royal Ascot.

With runner-up Senorita Bonita beating Albany winner Libertango in the Duchess of Cambridge at Newmarket, fifth-placed Crownbreaker (runs here, too) taking a Listed race in France and others from further down the pack running well since, the Queen Mary looks one of the stronger two-year-old races of the season.

Pershaada was a 33-1 shot for that, having taken her time to find her feet before winning at Goodwood on her third outing, but there was no fluke about her Ascot performance as she raced keenly on the stands side and kept on strongly.

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