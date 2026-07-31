Paul Kealy's play of the day at Goodwood

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5.20 Goodwood

Spell Master has a decent draw in stall four in the closing Class 3 handicap over 1m1f and he looks a fair price at around 8-1 after running two fine races on his last two outings for Oli Rix.

In the first of those he was beaten only half a length in a mile contest at this level at Newmarket, while last time he excelled himself when sixth of 22 in the red-hot John Smith's Cup at York, despite clearly not quite getting home.

Dropping back in trip and class will surely suit, and Spell Master has winning course form, having dead-heated in the maiden on this card for Andrew Balding two years ago.

Spell Master 17:20 Goodwood View Racecard Jky: Ray Dawson Tnr: Oli Rix

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'He is clearly a horse on the up' - Paul Kealy with six Saturday selections, including a pair in the Stewards' Cup

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