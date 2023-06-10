Paul Kealy fancies recent winner to strike again at Haydock

In These Shoes
4.10 Haydock
1pt win at 3-1 generally
In These Shoes has been a little bit weak in the market this morning, but I don't really get that.
The Charlie Johnston-trained three-year-old won with plenty in hand at Beverley on her seasonal reappearance, pulling well clear with the runner-up inside the final furlong, and a 5lb rise looks perfectly fair.
