Nap of the day: the best horse racing tips from the day's two meetings on Sunday, July 27

Pontefract

2.25: Louie The Legend

With the form of his Nottingham win advertised by the runner-up since, LOUIE THE LEGEND could well follow up. Anjo Bonita (second choice) and Super Hit are attractively handicapped, while Lovette is unexposed and Keats House is in good fettle. Eeetee has gained most wins at Redcar but he's respected off the same mark as last Sunday.

Steve Boow

Louie The Legend 14:25 Pontefract View Racecard Jky: Kyle Strydom Tnr: Dylan Cunha

Uttoxeter

3.37: Keel Strand

This is much deeper than the Newton Abbot contests in which KEEL STRAND has completed a hat-trick this season but the horse he beat last time won readily there on Sunday, and Paul Nicholls' improving 5yo can prove up to this task. Saint Bibiana has also won her last three and is second choice, ahead of her old rival Minella Rescue.

Chris Wilson

Keel Strand 15:37 Uttoxeter View Racecard Jky: Harry Cobden Tnr: Paul Nicholls

