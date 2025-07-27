Racing Post logo
Search iconStar iconFree Bets
Menu icon
Horse icon
next race
14:00 AyrHorse icon
FREE BETS
Check out all our Offers on our Free Bets pages
Offer
Digital NewspaperHorse TrackerMy BookmakersSubscribe
icon
Log In
icon
Racing Post logo
Star iconFree Bets
Horse iconnext race off
Menu icon
Horse icon
next race
14:00 AyrHorse icon
FREE BETS
Check out all our Offers on our Free Bets pages
Offer
  • MoreChevron down
TippingNap Of The Day

Nap of the day: the best horse racing tips from the day's two meetings on Sunday, July 27

Pontefract

2.25: Louie The Legend

With the form of his Nottingham win advertised by the runner-up since, LOUIE THE LEGEND could well follow up. Anjo Bonita (second choice) and Super Hit are attractively handicapped, while Lovette is unexposed and Keats House is in good fettle. Eeetee has gained most wins at Redcar but he's respected off the same mark as last Sunday.
Steve Boow

Silk
Louie The Legend14:25 Pontefract
View Racecard
Jky: Kyle Strydom Tnr: Dylan Cunha

Uttoxeter 

3.37: Keel Strand 

This is much deeper than the Newton Abbot contests in which KEEL STRAND has completed a hat-trick this season but the horse he beat last time won readily there on Sunday, and Paul Nicholls' improving 5yo can prove up to this task. Saint Bibiana has also won her last three and is second choice, ahead of her old rival Minella Rescue.
Chris Wilson

Silk
Keel Strand15:37 Uttoxeter
View Racecard
Jky: Harry Cobden Tnr: Paul Nicholls
£2000 in free bets at Racing Post Free Bets

Looking for free bets? Racing Post have got the best offers, all in one place. Visit racingpost.com/freebets to find out more.

Published on inNap of the day

Last updated

iconCopy
more inNap of the day
more inBetting offers
more inNap of the day
more inBetting offers