Nap of the day: the best horse racing tips from the day's six meetings on Monday, September 22
Fairyhouse
5.45: Howd'yadoit
Ger Lyons won this race in 2021 and 2022 and he may be able to land it for a third time with his Ballyhane Stakes scorer Howd'yadoit. He ran well on easy ground on debut and he can continue his progression. C&D maiden winner Chicago Call is respected down in grade but he has to prove he handles easy ground, so Charles Fort could prove to be the biggest danger. Slaudeen and Alibah complete the shortlist.
Dave Stephens
Fontwell
4.15: Cawthorne Banker
This looks a good opportunity for Cawthorne Banker to follow up his win over C&D last time. He has won off a higher mark in the past so still looks well treated. The danger is Fascinating Lips, who has not raced over hurdles since winning over C&D in 2022 but did win on the Flat last month. Irish raider Tsavo Park is a possible improver on his handicap debut and needs watching in the market.
Andrew Bladen
Hamilton
1.48 James Park Woods
James Park Woods arrives in rude health, having won at Bath and Brighton this month, and he can complete a quickfire hat-trick. One More Bottle is also in good form and is feared most ahead of On The Bubble.
Ben Hutton
Leicester
5.05 Margorie
Dream Illusion can reverse Haydock placings with Autumn Rose and go well, while Magic Music's family tree points to significant improvement at some point. Secret Sonata is another unexposed filly to consider, but preference is for Margorie. Her latest Windsor win was something of a shock, but it was her first run on slow ground and she was powering home in the final furlong. Today's trip should suit and she isn't being overfaced for her handicap debut.
Paul Smith
Listowel
3.47: Bridezilla
Back on the Flat after two seconds in juvenile hurdles, Bridezilla has a good chance based on a near-miss at Limerick in June. Form involving the winner of that race is linked to likely danger Chica Guerrera. Coulsty's Way is another with a leading chance.
Alan Sweetman
Wolverhampton
6.30 Penelope Valentine
Most of these come with risks attached but Penelope Valentine is well handicapped on her 7f win at Kempton in January and she ran into a big improver when third on her recent stable debut at Lingfield. She looks interesting on this step back up in trip and can be a major force on her second run for James Owen. The in-form 4yo Valadero is feared most ahead of Invincible Love and the mercurial Embarked.
David Moon
