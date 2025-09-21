Racing Post logo
TippingNap of the day

Nap of the day: the best horse racing tips from the day's four meetings on Sunday, September 21

Hamilton

4.13: Arkenstaar

Being still well handicapped on peak form, Arkenstaar could well win again and enhance his good strike-rate at Hamilton. Pisanello, who proved resurgent last time, is second choice. Even a small amount of improvement would give Runninsonofagun and Tee Aitch Aye possibilities.
Steve Boow

Silk
Arkenstaar16:13 Hamilton
View Racecard
Jky: Connor Beasley Tnr: Michael Dods

Listowel

4.58: Battle Of Ridgeway

There was plenty of drama involved when Battle Of Ridgeway won at Wexford. He would have been an unlucky loser and may defy a 5lb rise, at the expense of the veteran Embiterred who took advantage of a reduced mark to score at Killarney. Jasko Des Dames has a big chance on the form of his Grand Annual fifth when those behind included So Scottish who is also worth considering.
Alan Sweetman

Silk
Battle Of Ridgeway16:58 Listowel
View Racecard
Jky: Phillip Enright Tnr: Martin Hassett

Plumpton

2.20: The Dark Edge

He's been off since his chasing debut in May but course winner The Dark Edge has good claims if judged on his two hurdle runs at the end of last season, and Daire McConville's useful 7lb claim is an added bonus. Fine By Me has largely been in good form since returning from a layoff this season and can threaten if the new cheekpieces have any positive effect. Flemen's Tipple has more to prove but this C&D suits him well.
Chris Wilson

Silk
The Dark Edge14:20 Plumpton
View Racecard
Jky: Daire McConville (7lb)Tnr: Charlie Longsdon

Southwell

5.07: Tanjen

This looks the weaker of the two divisions and Tim Easterby looks to hold a strong hand courtesy of Spirit Of Applause and Tanjen. The former could be well treated back on Tapeta but the selection is 2-2 on AW and her C&D win this month has been well advertised since. She hasn't been missed with a 10lb rise but there could be more to come on this surface. Grace Angel (second choice), Catch Cunningham and Knicks look best of the rest.
Paul Smith

Silk
Tanjen17:07 Southwell (A.W)
View Racecard
Jky: Sean Kirrane Tnr: Tim Easterby

Read more . . .

Tom Segal's play of the day at Southwell  

Free horse racing tips for Sunday, September 21 at Hamilton, Plumpton and Southwell  

