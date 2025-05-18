- More
Nap of the day: the best horse racing tips from the day's four meetings on Sunday, May 18
Top selections across the cards in Britain and Ireland
Naas
3.32: Candleford Green
Providing Candleford Green has made satisfactory progress over the winter, she should go one better than at Leopardstown, when she had Lady In Paris and Guarded behind. Hanamay made a positive start to her career at Limerick and may reverse form with runner-up Indigo Dream who had useful form last season. Alan Sweetman
Newmarket
5.45: Sixtygeesbaby
Being an impressive C&D winner who looks the type to improve further and do well in handicaps, Sixtygeesbaby is particularly interesting, especially as the Callan connection is sustained with Jack taking over from dad Neil. Aurora Majesty, another interesting handicap debutant, is second choice ahead of solid contenders American Style and Dark Cloud Rising. Steve Boow
Ripon
2.10: Glory Hyde
This ease in grade provides a good opportunity for Glory Hyde, who ran about as well as could have been expected from a wide draw at Beverley this month and is now 2lb lower than when placed behind a big improver two starts ago. Recent Catterick third Canaria Queen remains well handicapped and is second choice, while it's reasonable to expect another good run from Sergeant Mayer. Chris Wilson
Stratford
3.20: Climbing
C&D winner Nickelforce made a very good start to his chasing career last autumn and could still have more improvement to come over fences but he has fitness to prove today and preference is for Climbing, who is also very effective at this track and who was a long way clear of the third when going close at Hereford last month. Chris Wilson
