Nap of the day: the best horse racing tips from the day's four meetings on Sunday, May 18

Naas

3.32: Candleford Green

Providing Candleford Green has made satisfactory progress over the winter, she should go one better than at Leopardstown, when she had Lady In Paris and Guarded behind. Hanamay made a positive start to her career at Limerick and may reverse form with runner-up Indigo Dream who had useful form last season. Alan Sweetman

Candleford Green 15:32 Naas View Racecard Jky: Colin Keane Tnr: W P Mullins

Newmarket

5.45: Sixtygeesbaby

Being an impressive C&D winner who looks the type to improve further and do well in handicaps, Sixtygeesbaby is particularly interesting, especially as the Callan connection is sustained with Jack taking over from dad Neil. Aurora Majesty, another interesting handicap debutant, is second choice ahead of solid contenders American Style and Dark Cloud Rising. Steve Boow

Sixtygeesbaby 17:45 Newmarket View Racecard Jky: Jack Callan (7lb) Tnr: Tom Clover

Ripon

2.10: Glory Hyde

This ease in grade provides a good opportunity for Glory Hyde, who ran about as well as could have been expected from a wide draw at Beverley this month and is now 2lb lower than when placed behind a big improver two starts ago. Recent Catterick third Canaria Queen remains well handicapped and is second choice, while it's reasonable to expect another good run from Sergeant Mayer. Chris Wilson

Glory Hyde 14:10 Ripon View Racecard Jky: Cian Horgan (5lb) Tnr: Roger Fell

Stratford

3.20: Climbing

C&D winner Nickelforce made a very good start to his chasing career last autumn and could still have more improvement to come over fences but he has fitness to prove today and preference is for Climbing, who is also very effective at this track and who was a long way clear of the third when going close at Hereford last month. Chris Wilson

Climbing 15:20 Stratford View Racecard Jky: Gavin Sheehan Tnr: Jamie Snowden

Read more:

Spotlight Lucky 15 tips: four horses to back at Newmarket and Ripon on Sunday, May 18

Ed Bethell's sole runner bids for hat-trick at Ripon and red-hot Warren Greatrex attempts to continue top form at Stratford

The Punt Acca: Matt Rennie's three horse racing tips from Naas and Newmarket on ITV4 on Sunday

Looking for free bets? Racing Post have got the best offers, all in one place. Visit racingpost.com/freebets to find out more.