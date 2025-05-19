Nap of the day: the best horse racing tips from the day's five meetings on Monday, May 19

Carlisle

5.00: Crown's Lady

Heavenly Heather may have been a massive price when winning on the AW last time out, but she has a pedigree to match and her current mark and looks dangerous back on turf. CROWN'S LADY can continue on the upgrade for her new yard, though, and gets the vote, with Zapphire a strong contender if fitting cheekpieces proves helpful.

Emily Weber

Crown's Lady 17:00 Carlisle View Racecard Jky: P J McDonald Tnr: Edward Bethell

Redcar

5.15: Makes Me Wonder

There's a question mark about the furlong shorter trip for MAKES ME WONDER, who showed marked improvement for the switch to turf when impressive over 1m at Yarmouth, but he ran a shade free if anything there so the return to 7f needn't be a big issue. Mister Sky Blue goes the other way in distance but he, too, arrives in fine form and can be the main danger ahead of the Tim Easterby pair Perfidia and Flamborough Head, whose yard won the last two runnings of this race.

Emily Weber

Makes Me Wonder 17:15 Redcar View Racecard Jky: Taryn Langley (7lb) Tnr: David Simcock

Windsor

6.50: Regal Envoy

Few would begrudge Existent a win as he has run umpteen good races in defeat this year, including at Goodwood 17 days ago when looking like he may finally end his barren spell, only to be picked off close home. He looks sure to go well again but there are other in-form opponents with more persuasive win records in the field. Ziggy's Missile and Toca Madera can feature but REGAL ENVOY goes from strength to strength and he can resume winning ways after a solid second over 6f here last week.

Paul Smith

Regal Envoy 18:50 Windsor View Racecard Jky: Oisin Murphy Tnr: William Knight

Wolverhampton

8.00: Spring

Rinky Tinky Tinky has more to do than when winning on her stable debut at Nottingham last month but that was a decisive win and she could well have more in the tank. Medinilla (second choice) is completely unexposed and needs serious consideration but clear preference is for SPRING. Progressive once handicapping as a 2yo, she shaped with a good deal of encouragement on her Lingfield reappearance and ought to take a step forward back over 6f and with the run behind her.

Paul Smith

Spring 20:00 Wolverhampton (A.W) View Racecard Jky: Finley Marsh Tnr: Richard Hughes

Roscommon

6.10: Sierra De Gredos

A promising third at Gowran on his seasonal debut, SIERRA DE GREDOS will hardly need to improve much to win a race of this standard. Cherry Pink did enough to keep Si Senior at bay here last week, but the runner-up made things difficult for herself by starting slowly and can reverse the form if there is no reocurrence. Though more effective at Dundalk, Mullacash Buzz will have the ground in his favour.

Alan Sweetman

Sierra De Gredos 18:10 Roscommon View Racecard Jky: Ben Coen Tnr: A Oliver

