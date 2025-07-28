Nap of the day: the best horse racing tips from the day's five meetings on Monday, July 28

Ayr

4.40: Zuffolo

Last year's winner ZUFFOLO stands out in a race which may not take much winning. He returned to form with a good third at Catterick recently. Two-time course-and-distance winner Ski Angel scored at Musselburgh two starts ago and could be best of the rest.

Ben Hutton

Zuffolo 16:40 Ayr View Racecard Jky: Connor Beasley Tnr: Michael Dods

Galway

7.15: Aviatrice

Not much went right for AVIATRICE at Leopardstown. She has good prospects of making amends with the help of the number one berth. The relatively unexposed Highbury See See and the progressive Oiche Rua can also benefit from a low draw. It'sneverjustone and Sun Soldier must overcome the potential disadvantage of a high draw, but have solid claims nonetheless.

Alan Sweetman

Aviatrice 19:15 Galway View Racecard Jky: Luke McAteer Tnr: David Marnane

Southwell

9.00: Frostmagic

Topweight FROSTMAGIC has been running really well since May and can add to last month's 1m4f course win. Romantic Spirit has won three times on the Wolverhampton Tapeta since March and is feared most now back on AW, ahead of Divot who was an encouraging third at Wolverhampton last time.

Ben Hutton

Frostmagic 21:00 Southwell (A.W) View Racecard Jky: Tommie Jakes (5lb) Tnr: Ismail Mohammed

Windsor

5.30: Jax Edge

Most of these come with risks attached but JAX EDGE ended last year with two AW wins and has continued the good work with two close calls at Chepstow this season. She remains feasibly treated and has leading claims on this drop back in grade. Jungle Run, who is only 1lb higher than for his Leicester win in April, is feared most ahead of Lipsink.

David Moon

Jax Edge 17:30 Windsor View Racecard Jky: Jack Dace (5lb) Tnr: Christopher Mason

Yarmouth

2.15: Rogue Dynasty

It is hard to get away from ROGUE DYNASTY who got off the mark on his first start for James Owen at Chester this month. The main danger is Spirit Of Breeze who was a most encouraging second on his first run of the year. The two others to consider are Born A Rebel who is bidding to follow up her win at Newmarket ten days ago and Gorgeous Mr George who scored over course and distance this month.

Andrew Bladen

Rogue Dynasty 14:15 Yarmouth View Racecard Jky: Luke Morris Tnr: James Owen

