The key horses on Wednesday who could form your accas - and our advised daily treble

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Our new daily tipping feature puts six horses who could be included in accumulators under the microscope and picks out a treble for you to back

1.30 Chester

Chester's May meeting is typically where Hugo Palmer has success, and he can take the opening race with Wait Geordie, who was impressive on debut. A draw in stall three is helpful, and Oisin Murphy should be able to steer him home without any trouble in running.

Wait Geordie 13:30 Chester View Racecard Jky: Oisin Murphy Tnr: Hugo Palmer

2.35 Chester

There had been plenty of hype around I’m The One before her debut, and she backed that up with an impressive six-length win. She’s the current favourite for the Oaks, and it’s clear to see why. First, she’ll need to win this, and if progressing from her debut victory, she should do so in fine fashion.

I'm The One 14:35 Chester View Racecard Jky: William Buick Tnr: John & Thady Gosden

3.05 Chester

Appears to be Aidan O'Brien’s current number one for the Derby, having won twice as a two-year-old and finishing third in the Futurity Trophy behind two of his stablemates. He’s bred to stay and, while this looks to be a strong running of the Chester Vase, he looks a potential star in the making.

Benvenuto Cellini 15:05 Chester View Racecard Jky: Ryan Moore Tnr: A P O'Brien

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3.25 Kelso

Has been put up 7lb for his three-and-a-half-length win at Newcastle. While he looked back to form, a 7lb rise doesn’t make it easy for him to follow up, and he may struggle on a more undulating track. With ten rivals, he looks a vulnerable favourite and is worth opposing.

Fairly Fulling 15:25 Kelso View Racecard Jky: Patrick Wadge Tnr: Susan Corbett

4.32 Kelso

The Micky Hammond-trained Singapore Trip is bids to land a hat-trick after back-to-back wins at Wetherby and Market Rasen. He has yet to reach the same mark over fences as he achieved over hurdles, but now that he is showing he is capable over the larger obstacles, there is potential we will see a lot more from him.

Singapore Trip 16:32 Kelso View Racecard Jky: Alice Stevens (3lb) Tnr: Micky Hammond

7.42 Fontwell

Made it three wins from his last four starts over fences when winning over this course and distance in a comfortable manner. There’s clearly plenty more to come from this seven-year-old, who is progressing rapidly. A 7lb rise should not be enough to stop him, and he can make it four wins from his last five starts.

Majestic Moment 19:42 Fontwell View Racecard Jky: Bryan Carver Tnr: D Summersby

Today’s treble

I'm The One 2.35 Chester

Benvenuto Cellini 3.05 Chester

Majestic Moment 7.42 Fontwell

Read more:

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Free horseracing tips for Wednesday, May 6 at Chester, Kempton and Newton Abbot

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