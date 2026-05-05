The key horses on Tuesday who could form your accas - and our advised daily treble

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Our new daily tipping feature puts six horses who could be included in accumulators under the microscope and picks out a treble for you to back

Ayr 2.00

Railwayman, a 420,000gns yearling purchase and half-brother to dual Group 1 winner Oxted, made a pleasing debut at Leicester when finishing third. The Karl Burke-trained son of Blue Point travelled well for much of the race against more experienced rivals before tiring in the closing stages; the winner is now 3-3. He will have learned plenty from that outing and, with natural improvement expected, should take all the beating in this weaker race.

Railwayman 14:00 Ayr View Racecard Jky: Clifford Lee Tnr: K R Burke

Ffos Las 3.18

Rebecca Curtis looks to have found a good opportunity for Fairye Forth to get off the mark on his third start under rules. He was a solid third on his hurdles debut at Chepstow, before improving to finish second over this course and distance behind the exciting Crystal Island. A repeat of that performance would make him very hard to beat under champion jockey Sean Bowen.

Fairye Forth 15:18 Ffos Las View Racecard Jky: Sean Bowen Tnr: Rebecca Curtis

Gowran Park 5.37

Kalir ran respectably in two outings as a two-year-old, finishing third behind Montreal on his debut at Leopardstown and fourth behind South Island (now rated 100) at the Curragh. The son of Night Of Thunder was switched to the all-weather at Dundalk for his first start as a three-year-old and improved to finish third. His experience should count here, in what does not look the strongest race. He wears first-time cheekpieces.

Kalir 17:37 Gowran Park View Racecard Jky: Chris Hayes Tnr: D K Weld

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Gowran Park 6.07

Floresta sets the standard with her fifth in the Group 2 Park Hill at Doncaster, but this is her first run of the season and match-fit Moody looks the one to side with. A winner on her second start for Andre Fabre in France before moving to Paddy Twomey, she made a winning Irish debut in Listed company at Cork. That was an impressive performance given her lack of experience, and there looks to be more to come from the daughter of Night Of Thunder.

Moody 18:07 Gowran Park View Racecard Jky: W J Lee Tnr: P Twomey

Gowran Park 6.38

Faiyum made an impressive start to life as a three-year-old, winning her first two starts before a good second in Group 3 company behind Barnavara at Naas. She looked a top prospect on her next start when scoring over this course and distance, showing a lovely turn of foot to win well from the front. She was disappointing on her seasonal reappearance at the Curragh, managing only third under a penalty when dropped back in trip. This step back up in distance should suit, and she can be expected to return to winning ways back down in class.

Faiyum 18:38 Gowran Park View Racecard Jky: Gary Carroll Tnr: G M Lyons

Wolverhampton 7.00

Bintaziza was very impressive on her debut at Newcastle and looks a smart prospect, but she might struggle to concede a 7lb penalty to newcomer Wosta. John and Thady Gosden have started the season in great form and this daughter of Make Believe can go well on her debut. The yard has sent out three first-time winning three-year-olds under 8-1 from ten runners, with a further five finishing second.

Wosta 19:00 Wolverhampton (A.W) View Racecard Jky: Oisin Murphy Tnr: John & Thady Gosden

Today’s treble

Railwayman, Ayr 2.00

Fairye Forth, Ffos Las 3.18

Faiyum, Gowran Park 6.38

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