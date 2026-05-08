The key horses on Friday who could form your accas - and our advised daily treble

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Our new daily tipping feature puts six horses who could be included in accumulators under the microscope and picks out a treble for you to back.

1.30 Chester

This improving son of Ghaiyyath has recorded Racing Post Ratings of 103 on his past two starts and catches the eye in the 1m2½f handicap at Chester off an unchanged mark of 96 after a solid third at Kempton last time. He set a strong pace that day and rallied well once headed. From a good draw in stall two, this prominent racer could be tough to catch for Andrew Balding, who has an excellent record on the Roodee.

Respond 13:30 Chester View Racecard Jky: Oisin Murphy Tnr: Andrew Balding

2.05 Chester

Joulany has an outstanding pedigree, being a brother to serial Group winner Al Aasy, and can break his duck in the 1m4½f maiden at Chester. He took his form up a notch on his comeback when a close third to the smart Maltese Cross in a hot 1m2f novice at Newbury. This extra yardage can bring out more in Joulany, who is rated 91 and should go close for Ralph Beckett from a decent draw.

Joulany 14:05 Chester View Racecard Jky: Hector Crouch Tnr: Ralph Beckett

2.35 Chester

The Derby winner makes his seasonal debut at the venue he used before his Epsom Classic success when winning the Chester Vase at this meeting last year. Now a year older, he goes for the Group 2 Deepbridge Huxley Stakes. He'll be ridden by Ryan Moore, who has won this race five times in the last ten runnings. Aidan O'Brien fits cheekpieces for the first time and his star should have no problems first time out.

Lambourn 14:35 Chester View Racecard Jky: Ryan Moore Tnr: A P O'Brien

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3.05 Chester

The Joseph O’Brien-trained five-year-old has a handy draw in stall six for the Chester Cup and could have plenty to offer off a mark of 93. She has won only once on the Flat from 12 starts but has been second five times, including last time out behind Mordor at Navan. She's no stranger to Chester, having been fourth in the Cheshire Oaks in 2024. Ryan Moore rides after switching from Leinster, who wasn't declared.

Galileo Dame 15:05 Chester View Racecard Jky: Ryan Moore Tnr: Joseph Patrick O'Brien

4.10 Chester

The Chester Plate looks a good opportunity for Kate O’Riley, who drops in class after her third in the Listed Goliath Cup at Musselburgh. Third in a Grade 2 juvenile hurdle at Cheltenham in November, she’s bred to relish this test. She’s a half-sister to Ascot Gold Cup winner Big Orange and James Owen has his horses in excellent form, having bagged a 25-1 winner on the opening day of this meeting.

Kate O'Riley 16:10 Chester View Racecard Jky: Luke Morris Tnr: James Owen

7.30 Wolverhampton

It's difficult to see anything beating Withtearsinmyeyes in the fillies' maiden at Wolverhampton. She shaped promisingly despite greenness on her debut at Nottingham last month, pulling three lengths clear of the third when succumbing only to Botagoz. The winner is unbeaten and has a Coronation Stakes entry at Royal Ascot, while this Jack Channon-trained three-year-old is expected to step forward from that decent introduction.

Withtearsinmyeyes 19:30 Wolverhampton (A.W) View Racecard Jky: George Bass Tnr: Jack Channon

Today’s treble

Respond 1.30 Chester

Joulany 2.05 Chester

Withtearsinmyeyes 7.30 Wolverhampton

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