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Our Saturday treble from Lingfield and Haydock - plus three more horses worth including in your multiples
Our new daily tipping feature puts six horses who could be included in accumulators under the microscope
Today’s treble
12.55 Lingfield: Twisting Physics
This five-year-old returned from 306 days off when sixth at Newbury last month and there was plenty of encouragement to take from that performance. An outside stall and taking a keen hold early did him few favours, but he flew home to finish only three lengths behind winner Rathgar, who has won again since. That was his first run over 1m2f, a trip he tackles again, and you would expect there's more to come from him.
1.15 Haydock: Tellherthename
Dan Skelton is the man when it comes to big handicaps and Tellherthename is primed for a massive run in the Swinton at Haydock. This is plan B for Tellherthename, who was poised to contest the Scottish Champion Hurdle at Ayr before he was withdrawn due to the testing surface, but this looks a good opportunity with a first-time hood in place. He was better than the bare form of his midfield finish in the County Hurdle on his stable debut and will have come forward from that.
3.15 Lingfield: Back In Black
Back In Black seldom runs a bad race and can bag the decent prize he deserves in the 7½f handicap at Lingfield. His last six starts have been in Class 2 company and he drops into a Class 3 for the first time since September 2024, having recorded a career-best performance on Racing Post Ratings when an excellent fourth in the Spring Cup at Newbury on his comeback and first start following a gelding procedure. Dropping back in trip won't hurt either.
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Three more to consider
3.30 Ascot: Waterford Castle
Billy Loughnane and George Boughey are a duo full of confidence and Waterford Castle has a great chance to end his run of three second-placed efforts, all of which have come since moving from Ralph Beckett. He produced a career-best effort last time at Newmarket when beaten half a length by Archers Bay, who was third in a Listed race next time. The horse he beat into third, Ranga Tang, has also won since. Cheekpieces go on and that could help him get his head in front.
3.40 Haydock: Lake Forest
Boasts top-class form over a range of trips and returns in the Spring Trophy with William Haggas's horses in fine form. He almost bagged a Group 1 at York three starts ago before struggling in two Australian Group 1s over a mile last autumn, but this is markedly weaker and a gelding operation could take him to the next level. He is a specialist at 7f and is one from one at Haydock. Expect this to tee him up for bigger targets.
4.57 Naas: Eretria
Wildly impressive winner of a historically strong maiden at Leopardstown last month and is the one to beat in a weak running of the Oaks Trial at Naas. This is a step up in class, but she's ready for it and, with Donnacha O'Brien's horses in rude health, this daughter of Camelot can confirm herself a live contender for an open Epsom Classic.
Read more:
Free horseracing tips for Saturday, May 9 at Ascot, Haydock, Leicester, Lingfield and Nottingham
Paul Kealy's play of the day at Ascot
'Expect him to be flying home' - Tom Segal has a big fancy in the Victoria Cup - and he likes a big outsider in the Swinton
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Published on inMultiple Choice
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- The key horses on Friday who could form your accas - and our advised daily treble
- The key horses on Thursday who could form your accas - and our advised daily treble
- The key horses on Wednesday who could form your accas - and our advised Chester double
- The key horses on Tuesday who could form your accas - and our advised daily treble