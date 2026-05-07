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The key horses on Thursday who could form your accas - and our advised daily treble
Our new daily tipping feature puts six horses who could be included in accumulators under the microscope and picks out a treble for you to back
Atomic Force
While his form on the turf has not been so great since returning from Hong Kong, he can be forgiven his run last time out, when unable to overcome a wide draw. His form this winter has been impressive with two wins since the turn of the year. He possesses tremendous speed, which he can use to his advantage on the straight at Chester, and has a strong chance from a better draw.
Constitution River
Not seen in the later stages of the season last year, Constitution River makes his long-awaited reappearance. His form looks solid with two wins from three as a juvenile and, while his sire’s side of his pedigree does not scream middle distances, he is related to a number of smart middle-distance performers on his dam’s side. Aidan O’Brien’s record in the Dee Stakes is superb.
Narmar
Narmar showed some good form last season, highlighted by a win at Ffos Las in June and an impressive second place at this course in August. However, his season was curtailed after that and he was not seen again on track until three weeks ago, when he probably needed the run. He will come on for that reappearance and should go well.
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King Of Thunder
This three-year-old showed what he could do last time out after a pretty dismal start to his racing career. After a trio of uninspiring runs he was gelded, which seemed to have the desired effect, as he looked much more focused when running out an impressive winner of an October nursery. He should go well again here if tuned up after his winter break.
Fanjove
His form on the all-weather surfaces has been good, with two wins in the back-end of last season. He was gelded in November and made his reappearance last month when finishing a respectable fourth over 6f at Southwell. He will come on for that run and, with the step back up to 7f promising to suit, he has a strong chance.
El Matador
Ralph Beckett's four-year-old showed some good form last season and was held only narrowly on his return ten days ago after being sent off at odds-on on his all-weather debut. His best form last season, when he posted back-to-back wins at this time last year, came on good ground, so today’s conditions should suit him and, with a run under his belt, he could go one better.
Today’s treble
Constitution River 2.35 Chester
King Of Thunder 3.40 Chester
El Matador 7.20 Redcar
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Published on inMultiple Choice
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