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TippingMultiple Choice

Six of the best for Wednesday - star ratings and selections from across the cards worth including in your multiples

Our daily tipping feature puts six horses who could be included in accumulators under the microscope

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Today's selections

Haffner (2.25 York) ★★★★☆

This looks a weak Acomb Stakes and the Aidan O’Brien-trained Haffner sets the standard. He hasn’t looked a superstar but his form ranks best here, with a decent win on his second start at Newmarket followed by a second in the Group 2 Vintage Stakes.

Silk
Haffner14:25 York
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Jky: Ryan Moore Tnr: A P O'Brien

Pierre Bonnard (3.00 York) ★★★★☆

Ran no sort of race when well backed for the Derby but showed much more in the Irish version, finishing third to Benvenuto Cellini and just a neck behind Derby winner Christmas Day. The Epsom form can largely be ignored.

Silk
Pierre Bonnard15:00 York
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Jky: Wayne Lordan Tnr: A P O'Brien

Ombudsman (3.35 York) ★★★★★

He’s just the best horse in Britain and Ireland, isn’t he? He won this last year, beating Aidan O’Brien’s best three-year-old at the time in Delacroix, and looks to fend off another young prospect in Constitution River. He’s arguably better this year. 

Silk
Ombudsman15:35 York
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Jky: William Buick Tnr: John & Thady Gosden

Shrimp Shady (4.10 York) ★★★☆☆

Progressive stayer who has improved on all three turf runs this season. Could manage only second last time but produced a career best and is worth another go at this level off just 1lb higher. 

Silk
Shrimp Shady16:10 York
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Jky: Rob Hornby Tnr: Andrew Balding

Naana’s Shadow (4.45 York) ★★★★☆

Katie Scott’s three-year-old remains in handicap company, although she could easily be competing in Listed company now based on how well she won at Goodwood last time. Yet to reach her ceiling and is fancied to come out on top. 

Silk
Naana's Shadow16:45 York
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Jky: Oisin Murphy Tnr: Katie Scott

Kochella (5.58 Kempton) ★★★☆☆

Third over 6f at this track last time after being slow out of the gate and staying on. That was a fair performance given she lost her chance at the start and she’s bred to get 7f, so this race should suit her better.

Silk
Kochella17:58 Kempton (A.W)
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Jky: Harry Davies Tnr: Henry Dwyer

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