Six of the best for Wednesday - star ratings and selections from across the cards worth including in your multiples

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Today's selections

This looks a weak Acomb Stakes and the Aidan O’Brien-trained Haffner sets the standard. He hasn’t looked a superstar but his form ranks best here, with a decent win on his second start at Newmarket followed by a second in the Group 2 Vintage Stakes.

Haffner 14:25 York View Racecard Jky: Ryan Moore Tnr: A P O'Brien

Ran no sort of race when well backed for the Derby but showed much more in the Irish version, finishing third to Benvenuto Cellini and just a neck behind Derby winner Christmas Day. The Epsom form can largely be ignored.

Pierre Bonnard 15:00 York View Racecard Jky: Wayne Lordan Tnr: A P O'Brien

He’s just the best horse in Britain and Ireland, isn’t he? He won this last year, beating Aidan O’Brien’s best three-year-old at the time in Delacroix, and looks to fend off another young prospect in Constitution River. He’s arguably better this year.

Ombudsman 15:35 York View Racecard Jky: William Buick Tnr: John & Thady Gosden

Progressive stayer who has improved on all three turf runs this season. Could manage only second last time but produced a career best and is worth another go at this level off just 1lb higher.

Shrimp Shady 16:10 York View Racecard Jky: Rob Hornby Tnr: Andrew Balding

Katie Scott’s three-year-old remains in handicap company, although she could easily be competing in Listed company now based on how well she won at Goodwood last time. Yet to reach her ceiling and is fancied to come out on top.

Naana's Shadow 16:45 York View Racecard Jky: Oisin Murphy Tnr: Katie Scott

Third over 6f at this track last time after being slow out of the gate and staying on. That was a fair performance given she lost her chance at the start and she’s bred to get 7f, so this race should suit her better.

Kochella 17:58 Kempton (A.W) View Racecard Jky: Harry Davies Tnr: Henry Dwyer

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