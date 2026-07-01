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TippingMultiple Choice

Six of the best for Wednesday - star ratings and selections from across the cards worth including in your multiples

Our new daily tipping feature puts six horses who could be included in accumulators under the microscope

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Today’s selections

1.08 Thirsk: Possessive ★★★☆☆ 

Karl Burke’s two-year-old made a winning debut at York before finishing seventh in the Woodcote at Epsom. Well backed that day, he failed to see out the trip on slower ground, but looks the one to beat now returned to a faster surface.

Silk
Possessive13:08 Thirsk
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Jky: Jack Nicholls (5lb)Tnr: K R Burke

1.38 Thirsk: Arapaho Gold ★★★☆☆

Made a winning debut over 5f at Thirsk, despite showing signs of inexperience. That form has been boosted by the second going in since. Step up to 6f should suit and, with plenty of improvement to come, he looks capable of defying his penalty.

Silk
Arapaho Gold13:38 Thirsk
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Jky: Connor Beasley Tnr: Michael Dods

2.08 Thirsk: Lord D’Or ★★★★☆

Took a big step forward from his debut sixth at Kempton when second at York behind the unbeaten Portcullis. That was his first run since last August and, having raced keenly, he is open to plenty of improvement and should go close.

Silk
Lord d'Or14:08 Thirsk
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Jky: P J McDonald Tnr: Andrew Balding
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5.50 Epsom: Wise And Wonderful ★★☆☆☆

Andrew Balding’s filly took a big step forward from her debut at Kempton when upped in trip and switched to turf at Wetherby last time. She bumped into a useful prospect there, and a repeat performance could be good enough to open her account.

Silk
Wise And Wonderful17:50 Epsom
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Jky: David Probert Tnr: Andrew Balding

6.57 Epsom: Alma Latina ★★★☆☆

Off the mark at the third try at Pontefract having finished third on debut at Sandown and then filling second spot at Salisbury. Won with plenty in hand last time and this step up in trip looks sure to suit on her handicap debut.

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Alma Latina18:57 Epsom
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Jky: Hector Crouch Tnr: Ralph Beckett

8.30 Fairyhouse: Vanir ★☆☆☆☆

Failed to settle when eighth on debut, but took a big step forward when runner-up at Gowran Park after dropping in trip. She again raced keenly there but kept on well, and this step back up in distance could unlock further improvement.

Silk
Vanir20:30 Fairyhouse
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Jky: Ben Coen Tnr: J P Murtagh

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