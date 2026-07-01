Six of the best for Wednesday - star ratings and selections from across the cards worth including in your multiples

Click here to add us to your Google preferred sources or find out more here

Today’s selections

Karl Burke’s two-year-old made a winning debut at York before finishing seventh in the Woodcote at Epsom. Well backed that day, he failed to see out the trip on slower ground, but looks the one to beat now returned to a faster surface.

Possessive 13:08 Thirsk View Racecard Jky: Jack Nicholls (5lb) Tnr: K R Burke

Made a winning debut over 5f at Thirsk, despite showing signs of inexperience. That form has been boosted by the second going in since. Step up to 6f should suit and, with plenty of improvement to come, he looks capable of defying his penalty.

Arapaho Gold 13:38 Thirsk View Racecard Jky: Connor Beasley Tnr: Michael Dods

Took a big step forward from his debut sixth at Kempton when second at York behind the unbeaten Portcullis. That was his first run since last August and, having raced keenly, he is open to plenty of improvement and should go close.

Lord d'Or 14:08 Thirsk View Racecard Jky: P J McDonald Tnr: Andrew Balding

Untitled Document Recommended Offer 4/5 Get £30 in Free Bets When You Place Any Bet NEW CUSTOMER OFFER More extra place horse races than any other bookmaker CLAIM OFFER 18+ T&Cs apply New customers only. First single & E/W bet only. Odds of 1/1 or greater. 3 X £10 bet tokens. Free bet stakes not included in returns. Free bets exclude virtuals. Free bets are non withdrawable. Free bets expire after 30 days. Eligibility restrictions and further T&Cs apply.

Andrew Balding’s filly took a big step forward from her debut at Kempton when upped in trip and switched to turf at Wetherby last time. She bumped into a useful prospect there, and a repeat performance could be good enough to open her account.

Wise And Wonderful 17:50 Epsom View Racecard Jky: David Probert Tnr: Andrew Balding

Off the mark at the third try at Pontefract having finished third on debut at Sandown and then filling second spot at Salisbury. Won with plenty in hand last time and this step up in trip looks sure to suit on her handicap debut.

Alma Latina 18:57 Epsom View Racecard Jky: Hector Crouch Tnr: Ralph Beckett

Failed to settle when eighth on debut, but took a big step forward when runner-up at Gowran Park after dropping in trip. She again raced keenly there but kept on well, and this step back up in distance could unlock further improvement.

Vanir 20:30 Fairyhouse View Racecard Jky: Ben Coen Tnr: J P Murtagh

Looking for free bets? Racing Post have got the best offers, all in one place. Visit racingpost.com/freebets to find out more.