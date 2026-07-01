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Six of the best for Wednesday - star ratings and selections from across the cards worth including in your multiples
Our new daily tipping feature puts six horses who could be included in accumulators under the microscope
Today’s selections
1.08 Thirsk: Possessive ★★★☆☆
Karl Burke’s two-year-old made a winning debut at York before finishing seventh in the Woodcote at Epsom. Well backed that day, he failed to see out the trip on slower ground, but looks the one to beat now returned to a faster surface.
1.38 Thirsk: Arapaho Gold ★★★☆☆
Made a winning debut over 5f at Thirsk, despite showing signs of inexperience. That form has been boosted by the second going in since. Step up to 6f should suit and, with plenty of improvement to come, he looks capable of defying his penalty.
2.08 Thirsk: Lord D’Or ★★★★☆
Took a big step forward from his debut sixth at Kempton when second at York behind the unbeaten Portcullis. That was his first run since last August and, having raced keenly, he is open to plenty of improvement and should go close.
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5.50 Epsom: Wise And Wonderful ★★☆☆☆
Andrew Balding’s filly took a big step forward from her debut at Kempton when upped in trip and switched to turf at Wetherby last time. She bumped into a useful prospect there, and a repeat performance could be good enough to open her account.
6.57 Epsom: Alma Latina ★★★☆☆
Off the mark at the third try at Pontefract having finished third on debut at Sandown and then filling second spot at Salisbury. Won with plenty in hand last time and this step up in trip looks sure to suit on her handicap debut.
8.30 Fairyhouse: Vanir ★☆☆☆☆
Failed to settle when eighth on debut, but took a big step forward when runner-up at Gowran Park after dropping in trip. She again raced keenly there but kept on well, and this step back up in distance could unlock further improvement.
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