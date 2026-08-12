Six of the best for Wednesday - star ratings and selections from across the cards worth including in your multiples

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Today's selections

She had been steadily progressing this season before an eye-catching win last time out, where she pulled clear in the closing stages and hit the line strongly. She will have to up her game again here, but the manner of her performance last time suggests it will not be too much of an issue.

Scommessa Sicura 15:30 Salisbury View Racecard Jky: Oisin Murphy Tnr: Andrew Balding

She made quite the impression on her only run as a juvenile, winning in spectacular fashion. Has taken a bit of time to come to hand this season, but has shown she has a bit of class about her and should go well.

Classiest 15:52 Gowran Park View Racecard Jky: Ronan Whelan Tnr: A P O'Brien

Disappointed slightly in the Prix de Diane last time out, finishing some way back. However, she has shown she's a lot of ability, particularly when finishing second in the Musidora at York in May. This 1m2f trip should suit and, now in calmer waters, she should bounce back.

Felicitas 16:30 Salisbury View Racecard Jky: Kieran Shoemark Tnr: Ed Walker

Showed some ability when finishing fourth on debut last month, when she was a touch green early on before knuckling down around halfway. That experience stands her in good stead here and she should show further improvement.

Marsala 17:30 Kempton (A.W) View Racecard Jky: Edward Greatrex Tnr: Ralph Beckett

Things have not gone his way since winning at Yarmouth in April and finished a long way back last time out at Ascot. However, he has a decent record on the all-weather and the drop down in class could be just what he needs to get back to winning ways.

Philanthropist 19:00 Kempton (A.W) View Racecard Jky: George Wood Tnr: James Fanshawe

Returned to Flat racing after a reasonably successful stint as a hurdler last month and surprised many by outrunning his odds to complete another win on the all-weather. He has been put up 6lb for that success, but he should go well again.

Forever Penywern 20:30 Kempton (A.W) View Racecard Jky: Edward Greatrex Tnr: Warren Greatrex

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