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TippingMultiple Choice

Six of the best for Tuesday - star ratings and selections from across the cards worth including in your multiples

Our new daily tipping feature puts six horses who could be included in accumulators under the microscope

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Today’s selections

2.37 Salisbury: Connie's Rose ★★★☆☆ 

Ten-time winner who looks capable of adding to that tally. A six-time scorer over 5f, she has already finished runner-up twice this year, including when beaten just half a length at Chepstow last time, and another bold sprinting performance looks likely.

Silk
Connie's Rose14:37 Salisbury
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Jky: Ray Dawson Tnr: Grace Harris

3.07 Salisbury: Metamouse ★★★★★

Can make it back-to-back wins after an impressive success at Chester last time, where he pulled clear to score by more than two lengths. He improved plenty from his debut, and there's every chance he has more to offer.

Silk
Metamouse15:07 Salisbury
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Jky: Hector Crouch Tnr: David Loughnane

3.37 Salisbury: Addison Grey ★★☆☆☆

Has been running consistently well in stronger handicaps this season. The Clive Cox-trained gelding finished second twice before a close fifth in a valuable Newbury contest last time. This looks a winnable race in calmer waters.

Silk
Addison Grey15:37 Salisbury
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Jky: David Probert Tnr: Clive Cox
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4.00 Musselburgh: Son ★☆☆☆☆ 

The Tim Easterby-trained Son has gone close several times since switching yards, finishing second twice before a creditable third in a competitive York handicap last time. Dropping back into Class 4 company today looks a good opportunity to return to winning ways.

Silk
Son16:00 Musselburgh
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Jky: David Allan Tnr: Tim Easterby

4.07 Salisbury: Storming Point ★★★★☆

The Gary and Josh Moore-trained Storming Point has shaped with plenty of promise in all three starts and looks ready to get off the mark. He was a solid second over a mile at Windsor last time, staying on behind the favourite, and is bound to relish the step up in trip.

Silk
Storming Point16:07 Salisbury
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Jky: Jason Watson Tnr: Gary & Josh Moore

6.39 Ffos Las: Dark Whisper ★★★★☆

The Dark Angel colt has shown plenty of promise in two starts, finishing second in the traditionally informative Wood Ditton on his debut before another respectable effort at Nottingham. He should be capable of winning a race of this calibre.

Silk
Dark Whisper18:39 Ffos Las
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Jky: Billy Loughnane Tnr: David Menuisier

Read more tipping here:

Free horseracing tips for Tuesday, June 30 at Ffos Las, Musselburgh, Roscommon and Salisbury  

'He can put them to the sword' - Denis Harney with three tips across the cards on Tuesday  

Harry Wilson's play of the day at Musselburgh  

'He should be hard to beat off the same mark' - Harry Wilson returns with four Tuesday tips from across the cards  

Musselburgh Placepot tips: Harry Wilson with his selections for the £50,000 guaranteed pool  

Looking for free bets? Racing Post have got the best offers, all in one place. Visit racingpost.com/freebets to find out more.

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