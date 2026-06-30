Six of the best for Tuesday - star ratings and selections from across the cards worth including in your multiples

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Today’s selections

Ten-time winner who looks capable of adding to that tally. A six-time scorer over 5f, she has already finished runner-up twice this year, including when beaten just half a length at Chepstow last time, and another bold sprinting performance looks likely.

Connie's Rose 14:37 Salisbury View Racecard Jky: Ray Dawson Tnr: Grace Harris

Can make it back-to-back wins after an impressive success at Chester last time, where he pulled clear to score by more than two lengths. He improved plenty from his debut, and there's every chance he has more to offer.

Metamouse 15:07 Salisbury View Racecard Jky: Hector Crouch Tnr: David Loughnane

Has been running consistently well in stronger handicaps this season. The Clive Cox-trained gelding finished second twice before a close fifth in a valuable Newbury contest last time. This looks a winnable race in calmer waters.

Addison Grey 15:37 Salisbury View Racecard Jky: David Probert Tnr: Clive Cox

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The Tim Easterby-trained Son has gone close several times since switching yards, finishing second twice before a creditable third in a competitive York handicap last time. Dropping back into Class 4 company today looks a good opportunity to return to winning ways.

Son 16:00 Musselburgh View Racecard Jky: David Allan Tnr: Tim Easterby

The Gary and Josh Moore-trained Storming Point has shaped with plenty of promise in all three starts and looks ready to get off the mark. He was a solid second over a mile at Windsor last time, staying on behind the favourite, and is bound to relish the step up in trip.

Storming Point 16:07 Salisbury View Racecard Jky: Jason Watson Tnr: Gary & Josh Moore

The Dark Angel colt has shown plenty of promise in two starts, finishing second in the traditionally informative Wood Ditton on his debut before another respectable effort at Nottingham. He should be capable of winning a race of this calibre.

Dark Whisper 18:39 Ffos Las View Racecard Jky: Billy Loughnane Tnr: David Menuisier

Read more tipping here:

Free horseracing tips for Tuesday, June 30 at Ffos Las, Musselburgh, Roscommon and Salisbury

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Musselburgh Placepot tips: Harry Wilson with his selections for the £50,000 guaranteed pool

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