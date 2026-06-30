- More
Six of the best for Tuesday - star ratings and selections from across the cards worth including in your multiples
Our new daily tipping feature puts six horses who could be included in accumulators under the microscope
Today’s selections
2.37 Salisbury: Connie's Rose ★★★☆☆
Ten-time winner who looks capable of adding to that tally. A six-time scorer over 5f, she has already finished runner-up twice this year, including when beaten just half a length at Chepstow last time, and another bold sprinting performance looks likely.
3.07 Salisbury: Metamouse ★★★★★
Can make it back-to-back wins after an impressive success at Chester last time, where he pulled clear to score by more than two lengths. He improved plenty from his debut, and there's every chance he has more to offer.
3.37 Salisbury: Addison Grey ★★☆☆☆
Has been running consistently well in stronger handicaps this season. The Clive Cox-trained gelding finished second twice before a close fifth in a valuable Newbury contest last time. This looks a winnable race in calmer waters.
Get £50 in Free Bets When You Bet £10
- More extra place horse races than any other bookmaker
4.00 Musselburgh: Son ★☆☆☆☆
The Tim Easterby-trained Son has gone close several times since switching yards, finishing second twice before a creditable third in a competitive York handicap last time. Dropping back into Class 4 company today looks a good opportunity to return to winning ways.
4.07 Salisbury: Storming Point ★★★★☆
The Gary and Josh Moore-trained Storming Point has shaped with plenty of promise in all three starts and looks ready to get off the mark. He was a solid second over a mile at Windsor last time, staying on behind the favourite, and is bound to relish the step up in trip.
6.39 Ffos Las: Dark Whisper ★★★★☆
The Dark Angel colt has shown plenty of promise in two starts, finishing second in the traditionally informative Wood Ditton on his debut before another respectable effort at Nottingham. He should be capable of winning a race of this calibre.
Read more tipping here:
Free horseracing tips for Tuesday, June 30 at Ffos Las, Musselburgh, Roscommon and Salisbury
'He can put them to the sword' - Denis Harney with three tips across the cards on Tuesday
Harry Wilson's play of the day at Musselburgh
'He should be hard to beat off the same mark' - Harry Wilson returns with four Tuesday tips from across the cards
Musselburgh Placepot tips: Harry Wilson with his selections for the £50,000 guaranteed pool
Looking for free bets? Racing Post have got the best offers, all in one place. Visit racingpost.com/freebets to find out more.
Published on inMultiple Choice
Last updated
- Six of the best for Monday - star ratings and selections from across the cards worth including in your multiples
- Our Sunday treble from across the cards - and three more horses worth including in your multiples
- Our Saturday treble from across the cards - and three more horses worth including in your multiples
- Our Friday treble from across the cards - and three more horses worth including in your multiples
- Our Thursday treble from across the cards - and three more horses worth including in your multiples
- Six of the best for Monday - star ratings and selections from across the cards worth including in your multiples
- Our Sunday treble from across the cards - and three more horses worth including in your multiples
- Our Saturday treble from across the cards - and three more horses worth including in your multiples
- Our Friday treble from across the cards - and three more horses worth including in your multiples
- Our Thursday treble from across the cards - and three more horses worth including in your multiples