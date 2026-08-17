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TippingMultiple Choice

Six of the best for Tuesday - star ratings and selections from across the cards worth including in your multiples

Our daily tipping feature puts six horses who could be included in accumulators under the microscope

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Today's selections

Romotoso (3.00 Lingfield) ★★★★☆

She showed a lot of ability when finishing third on her debut. She got into a good position in the closing stages but could not hold on to the lead, finishing behind two who had already had a run. She will come on for that and should go well here.

Silk
Romotoso15:00 Lingfield (A.W)
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Jky: Taylor Fisher Tnr: William Knight

Honky Tonk Girl (4.25 Chepstow) ★★★☆☆

Looked to be getting outpaced in the closing stages last time out, but knuckled down well to take a relatively comfortable win. She looks to be improving and today’s step up in trip should suit her much better.

Silk
Honky Tonk Girl16:25 Chepstow
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Jky: Billy Loughnane Tnr: Oliver Cole

Happier (5.52 Lingfield) ★★★☆☆

She looks to be in a purple patch of form posting two wins in the past three weeks. Despite rearing in the stalls she put in what can be considered a personal best last time out, and while having to defy a penalty, still looks well treated and should go well again.

Silk
Happier17:52 Lingfield (A.W)
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Jky: Toby Moore (7lb)Tnr: Martin Keighley

Flower Forest (6.45 Roscommon) ★★★★★

Showed a lot of promise on her debut back in April. In testing conditions, she ran well early but looked to struggle with the ground in the closing stages, finishing some way back. It was a good start, though, and one which she can build on here now back on better ground.

Silk
Flower Forest18:45 Roscommon
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Jky: Wayne Lordan Tnr: A P O'Brien

Samra Star (7.00 Wolverhampton) ★★★★☆

Another who has shown some good recent form, springing a huge surprise win at Ayr and then backing that up with an impressive win last time out at Musselburgh. She is up in class today but has a decent record at Wolverhampton and should go well now partnered with Oisin Murphy. 

Silk
Samra Star19:00 Wolverhampton (A.W)
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Jky: Oisin Murphy Tnr: Linda Perratt

Heroics (8.00 Wolverhampton) ★★★☆☆

He looked a bit out of his depth in a Class 2 at Newmarket last time out. However, he had been progressing well before that and won well at this level at Sandown in June. Now in calmer waters he should bounce back.

Silk
Heroics20:00 Wolverhampton (A.W)
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Jky: Oisin Murphy Tnr: Alan King

Read more . . .

Free horseracing tips for Tuesday, August 18 at Chepstow, Wolverhampton and Roscommon 

Wolverhampton Placepot tips: Robbie Wilders with his selections for the £50,000 guaranteed pool 

Should you back or avoid these ante-post favourites for the big races at York's Ebor festival? 

Looking for free bets? Racing Post have got the best offers, all in one place. Visit racingpost.com/freebets to find out more.

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