Six of the best for Tuesday - star ratings and selections from across the cards worth including in your multiples

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Today's selections

She showed a lot of ability when finishing third on her debut. She got into a good position in the closing stages but could not hold on to the lead, finishing behind two who had already had a run. She will come on for that and should go well here.

Romotoso 15:00 Lingfield (A.W) View Racecard Jky: Taylor Fisher Tnr: William Knight

Looked to be getting outpaced in the closing stages last time out, but knuckled down well to take a relatively comfortable win. She looks to be improving and today’s step up in trip should suit her much better.

Honky Tonk Girl 16:25 Chepstow View Racecard Jky: Billy Loughnane Tnr: Oliver Cole

She looks to be in a purple patch of form posting two wins in the past three weeks. Despite rearing in the stalls she put in what can be considered a personal best last time out, and while having to defy a penalty, still looks well treated and should go well again.

Happier 17:52 Lingfield (A.W) View Racecard Jky: Toby Moore (7lb) Tnr: Martin Keighley

Showed a lot of promise on her debut back in April. In testing conditions, she ran well early but looked to struggle with the ground in the closing stages, finishing some way back. It was a good start, though, and one which she can build on here now back on better ground.

Flower Forest 18:45 Roscommon View Racecard Jky: Wayne Lordan Tnr: A P O'Brien

Another who has shown some good recent form, springing a huge surprise win at Ayr and then backing that up with an impressive win last time out at Musselburgh. She is up in class today but has a decent record at Wolverhampton and should go well now partnered with Oisin Murphy.

Samra Star 19:00 Wolverhampton (A.W) View Racecard Jky: Oisin Murphy Tnr: Linda Perratt

He looked a bit out of his depth in a Class 2 at Newmarket last time out. However, he had been progressing well before that and won well at this level at Sandown in June. Now in calmer waters he should bounce back.

Heroics 20:00 Wolverhampton (A.W) View Racecard Jky: Oisin Murphy Tnr: Alan King

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